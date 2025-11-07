Xherdan Shaqiri is usually the center of attention when FC Basel is playing well Keystone

He is not just the man for the magic moments, but one who leads the way: no player in Switzerland shapes his team as much as Xherdan Shaqiri shapes FC Basel.

He laughs his typical mischievous laugh. One that he has probably already laughed on the pitch after showing up his opponents. We're talking about Xherdan Shaqiri. Who else. When FC Basel wins, it is usually the former international who makes the headlines. Because he has produced something decisive, sometimes even magical.

Decisive - as so often

In this respect, Thursday evening joins a list of exceptional performances that Shaqiri has produced in 15 months since his arrival in Basel: A textbook one-two at the end of which the opposing goalkeeper is sent off; a free kick that lands on the opponent's hand, earning his team a penalty; the cheekily converted attempt from the spot; the right instinct after a rebound off the post; a perfect pass ball into the deep leading to the final score.

Shaqiri was involved in all the decisive scenes in the 3-1 Europa League win against FCSB Bucharest. He scored two goals himself and set up one goal. A good evening, yes. But not exceptional for Shaqiri, almost normal.

Come to win

FC Basel's dependence on its number 10 is striking. And not just since Thursday, but since his return to the Rheinknie. Many smiled at the magic foot when he spoke of Barfüsserplatz and winning titles on his arrival in Basel. The trough that FCB had passed through in previous years had been too deep, the dominance of Young Boys too great, for a single player to shake the statics of Swiss club football.

Shaqiri proved the opposite and delivered after some initial difficulties. With 43 goals in 39 games, he led Basel to the double. This season, the 34-year-old already has 10 goals and 9 assists in 20 games across all competitions. This means that the captain is directly involved in more than half of all Basel goals.

The flip side of the coin: if Shaqiri has a comparatively bad day - such as Sunday's 0-0 draw in Bern - FCB lack the creative element and the X-factor. Then the cameras capture a player lamenting, throwing up his hands and hanging his head. Or who elbows out like he did against Young Boys - and is only cautioned for it. What the cameras don't capture: The gesticulating, directing leader who shows when he is unhappy with his teammates, but also explains to them how to do it better.

Someone who leads the way

This was also the case on Thursday, when the team threatened to let victory slip from their grasp when outnumbered. While his teammates missed great chance after great chance, he stayed cool and was spot on. Scored and assisted. "At the end of the day, we scored three goals and got three points," said Shaqiri after the game. "We should have scored one or two goals more, definitely. We have to draw our conclusions from this and do better on Sunday. I really want to go into the international break with a win. We have a score to settle with Lugano. We want to settle it."

As much as Shaqiri enjoys the limelight: For him, the team takes center stage. It is only when he is asked about his decisive influence that he talks about himself: "I always try to perform to the best of my ability, to score goals and make assists. And if I score goals and give assists, then that's just the way it is," he says, shrugging his shoulders almost apologetically. Then the typical mischievous smile again, before he gets back to talking about the team. "We try to give our all in every game. If we can do that, we'll be successful - hopefully even without my scoring points at some point." At some point.