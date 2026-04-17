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Football No "Swiss Football Night" this year

SDA

17.4.2026 - 16:30

No award ceremony, but fourth award in a row for Granit Xhaka
No award ceremony, but fourth award in a row for Granit Xhaka
Keystone

The Swiss Football Association (SFV) and the Swiss Football League (SFL) have decided not to hold the Swiss Football Night, which was canceled following the fire disaster in Crans-Montana. The winners were presented with their trophies in person.

Keystone-SDA

17.04.2026, 16:30

17.04.2026, 16:40

In the "Male National Player" category, the same player, Granit Xhaka, came out on top for the fourth time in a row. Xhaka (33) captained Switzerland to their sixth World Cup appearance in a row. Géraldine Reuteler (26), last year's winner, also came out on top in the "Female National Player" category.

Other awards went to Johan Manzambi (National Youngster Male), Leila Wandeler (National Youngster Female), Xherdan Shaqiri (Super League Player), Iman Beney (Women's Super League) and Valon Fazliu (Challenge League Player). FC Concordia Lausanne (Spirit of Football Award) and SC Nebikon (Fairplay Trophy) also received an award.

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