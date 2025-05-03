Leipzig's Yussuf Poulsen celebrates a late equalizer that prevents Bayern Munich's early title celebrations Keystone

Bayern Munich miss out on an early title win. The Munich side led 3-2 in the away game at RB Leipzig until shortly before the end, but had to concede a last-minute equalizer.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Bayern almost secured the 34th championship title in the club's history with a strong comeback. In the second half, the visitors turned a deserved 0:2 deficit into a 3:2 lead, which held until shortly before the final whistle. Substitute Yussuf Poulsen then got to the ball in the penalty area and lobbed it past the goalkeeper into the net.

Despite the late equalizer, the title is now out of Bayern's grasp. The Munich side have a nine-point lead over closest rivals Bayer Leverkusen and a 30-goal advantage on goal difference. However, coach Vincent Kompany's team will not be celebrating until all mathematical possibilities have been cleared out of the way.

The first opportunity to do so will come on Sunday when Leverkusen play away at Freiburg. If the team led by midfielder Granit Xhaka misses out on victory, Munich will be celebrating the title on the sofa.

There were even more goals than in Leipzig in Mönchengladbach, where Swiss goalkeeper Jonas Omlin had to make four saves. Gladbach, who were without the injured Nico Elvedi in defense, also found the back of the net four times and still came away with a point thanks to Tim Kleindienst, who equalized in the 91st minute.

Telegrams and table

RB Leipzig - Bayern Munich 3:3 (2:0). - 47,800 spectators. - Goals: 11. Sesko 1:0. 39. Klostermann 2:0. 62. Dier 2:1. 63. Olise 2:2. 83. Sané 2:3. 94. Poulsen 3:3.

Borussia Mönchengladbach - Hoffenheim 4:4 (2:1). - Goals: 5. Chiarodia 1:0. 32. Reitz 2:0. 43. Arthur Chaves 2:1. 54. Bülter 2:2. 64. Honorat 3:2. 73. Hlozek 3:3. 81. Tabakovic 3:4. 91. Kleindienst 4:4. - Comments: Borussia Mönchengladbach with Omlin, without Elvedi (injured).

St. Pauli - VfB Stuttgart 0:1 (0:0). - Goal: 88th Woltemade 0:1 - Remarks: 57th yellow card against Van der Heyden (St. Pauli). 96th yellow card to Vasilj (St. Pauli). 60th Vasilj (St. Pauli) saves penalty from Woltemade. Stuttgart with Jaquez (from 65), without Stergiou (injured) and Rieder (substitute).

Union Berlin - Werder Bremen 2:2 (1:2). - Goals: 2. Stage 0:1. 15. Stage 0:2. 37. Rothe 1:2. 84. Bénes 2:2.

Ranking: 1. Bayern Munich 32/76. 2. Bayer Leverkusen 31/67. 3. Eintracht Frankfurt 31/55. 4. SC Freiburg 31/51. 5. RB Leipzig 32/50. 6. Borussia Dortmund 31/48. 7. Mainz 05 31/47. 8. Werder Bremen 32/47. 9. Borussia Mönchengladbach 32/45. 10. VfB Stuttgart 32/44. 11. Augsburg 31/43. 12. Wolfsburg 31/39. 13. Union Berlin 32/37. 14. St. Pauli 32/31. 15. Hoffenheim 32/31. 16. Heidenheim 32/26. 17. Holstein Kiel 31/22. 18. Bochum 32/22.