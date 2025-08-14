Geneva put up a good fight against Utrecht, but in the end it was not enough to progress Keystone

Servette were defeated by Utrecht in the 3rd qualifying round of the Europa League. After a 3:1 defeat in Geneva, the French-speaking side lost 2:1 in the Netherlands.

Keystone-SDA SDA

"Anything is possible in football": Jocelyn Gourvennec took this motto into his first match as head coach of Servette. However, the new coach, who took over from Thomas Häberli, who was dismissed ten days ago, was unable to spring a surprise in the form of a turnaround. The fourth-placed team in the previous Dutch championship were too hard-nosed.

After 56 minutes and Utrecht's opening goal, Geneva's last hopes of progressing were dashed. Joel Mall allowed a ball to bounce forward, where Victor Jensen only had to slot home. With a quarter of an hour remaining, the Dane scored his second goal after a superb counter-attack. Servette's new signing Ablie Jallow's confidently converted penalty did nothing to change the outcome of the game.

Geneva's dream of Europe lives on despite their elimination from Europe's second-highest competition. In the Conference League, however, Geneva will have to eliminate Shakhtar Donetsk or Panathinaikos Athens in the play-offs to reach the group stage.

Telegram:

Utrecht - Servette 2:1 (0:0)

Referee Kavanagh (ENG). - Goals: 57 Jensen 1:0. 74 Jensen 2:0. 80 Jallow (penalty) 2:1.

Servette: Mall; Srdanovic, Baron, Bronn, Mazikou; Cognat, Fomba (71. Ondoua); Stevanovic (71. Atangana), Morandi (62. Jallow), Varela (85. Ouattara); Antunes (62. Guillemenot).