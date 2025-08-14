  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Europa League No turnaround for Servette in Utrecht

SDA

14.8.2025 - 21:55

Geneva put up a good fight against Utrecht, but in the end it was not enough to progress
Geneva put up a good fight against Utrecht, but in the end it was not enough to progress
Keystone

Servette were defeated by Utrecht in the 3rd qualifying round of the Europa League. After a 3:1 defeat in Geneva, the French-speaking side lost 2:1 in the Netherlands.

Keystone-SDA

14.08.2025, 21:55

14.08.2025, 21:57

"Anything is possible in football": Jocelyn Gourvennec took this motto into his first match as head coach of Servette. However, the new coach, who took over from Thomas Häberli, who was dismissed ten days ago, was unable to spring a surprise in the form of a turnaround. The fourth-placed team in the previous Dutch championship were too hard-nosed.

After 56 minutes and Utrecht's opening goal, Geneva's last hopes of progressing were dashed. Joel Mall allowed a ball to bounce forward, where Victor Jensen only had to slot home. With a quarter of an hour remaining, the Dane scored his second goal after a superb counter-attack. Servette's new signing Ablie Jallow's confidently converted penalty did nothing to change the outcome of the game.

Geneva's dream of Europe lives on despite their elimination from Europe's second-highest competition. In the Conference League, however, Geneva will have to eliminate Shakhtar Donetsk or Panathinaikos Athens in the play-offs to reach the group stage.

Telegram:

Utrecht - Servette 2:1 (0:0)

Referee Kavanagh (ENG). - Goals: 57 Jensen 1:0. 74 Jensen 2:0. 80 Jallow (penalty) 2:1.

Servette: Mall; Srdanovic, Baron, Bronn, Mazikou; Cognat, Fomba (71. Ondoua); Stevanovic (71. Atangana), Morandi (62. Jallow), Varela (85. Ouattara); Antunes (62. Guillemenot).

More from the department

Conference League. Lugano scores four goals away from home and is eliminated

Conference LeagueLugano scores four goals away from home and is eliminated

Super League. Thun loan Imeri from YB for one year

Super LeagueThun loan Imeri from YB for one year

Conference League. Lausanne still one step away from the group stage

Conference LeagueLausanne still one step away from the group stage