The Zurich team celebrates the 1:1 equalizer against Lucerne Keystone

FC Zurich avoid their second defeat of the season. In the 1-1 draw in Lucerne, substitute Umeh Emmanuel saved the visitors with a header.

In the 78th minute, Emmanuel got to the ball just in front of Luzern goalkeeper Pascal Loretz after a beautiful lob from Bledian Krasniqi. It was only the second goal in the Super League for the Nigerian, who had come on as a substitute twelve minutes earlier. It rescued the first point of the season for FCZ, who had squandered a 2-0 lead in the championship opener against Sion.

The draw was a fair result in terms of the share of play. Although Luzern had significantly more shots on goal, they were almost never on target. Only Adrian Grbic managed to beat FCZ goalkeeper Yanick Brecher in the 72nd minute in his 300th game in the Super League. Matteo Di Giusto had provided the preparation. Lucerne were therefore on the verge of starting the championship with two wins for the first time in nine years. However, Emmanuel threw a spanner in the works.

In a game lacking in highlights, it was only in the closing stages that the game became a little more emotional. However, neither team managed to score the winning goal.

Telegram

Lucerne - Zurich 1:1 (0:0)

15'115 spectators. - SR von Mandach. - Goals: 72. Grbic (Di Giusto) 1:0. 78. Emmanuel (Krasniqi) 1:1.

Lucerne: Loretz; Britschgi (82. Ottiger), Knezevic, Bajrami, Freimann; Di Giusto (83. Wyss), Abe (61. Spadanuda), Owusu, Dorn; Lucas Ferreira (74. Winkler); Grbic (82. Vasovic).

Zurich: Brecher; Kamberi, Gómez, Sauter, Volken; Tsawa (81. Bangoura), Palacio, Reichmuth (25. Krasniqi); Markelo (81. Tramoni), Reverson (66. Emmanuel), Phaëton (82. Nvendo).

Cautions: Dorn (9), Abe (20), Reverson (25), Gómez (68), Emmanuel (75).