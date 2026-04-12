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Lucerne - St. Gallen 2:2 No winner in the duel between Lucerne and St. Gallen

SDA

12.4.2026 - 18:45

Aliou Baldé was the St. Gallen party crasher in Lucerne with two goals
Aliou Baldé was the St. Gallen party crasher in Lucerne with two goals
Keystone

Lucerne and St. Gallen drew 2-2 in the 33rd round of the Super League, with the point likely to play into the eastern Swiss side's hands in the end.

Keystone-SDA

12.04.2026, 18:45

12.04.2026, 19:05

Lucerne went ahead twice through home-grown players. However, goals from Andrej Vasovic (9') and Lars Villiger (77') were not enough for the Central Swiss side to secure three points. Because Aliou Baldé had an answer twice for the visitors. A good quarter of an hour before the end, he tied the score at 1-1 with a penalty, and just as the Lucerne side were flirting with victory, the man from Guinea scored again to equalize (87').

Ahead of the Cup semi-final in Yverdon in a week's time, St. Gallen avoided their first defeat since the end of January. However, without the suspended Lukas Görtler and Lukas Daschner, it was not enough for the first win in Lucerne in more than six years.

In the end, it was a fair share of the points, which did not really help St. Gallen catch up with leaders Thun. The gap to the Bernese Oberland side, who still have a game in hand, is nine points with five rounds to go. In terms of defending 2nd place, however, the points could be valuable. Lugano in 3rd place are three points behind the eastern Swiss.

Telegram:

Luzern - St.Gallen 2:2 (1:0)

13'779 spectators. - SR Piccolo. - Goals: 9. Vasovic 1:0. 73. Baldé (penalty) 1:1. 77. Villiger (Ciganiks) 2:1. 87. Baldé 2:2.

Lucerne: Loretz; Dorn, Freimann, Bajrami, Fernandes (74. Ciganiks); T. Owusu; Kabwit (74. Spadanuda), Di Giusto, Abe (80. Winkler); Vasovic, Villiger (84. Meyer).

St.Gallen: Zigi; Kleine-Bekel, Gaal, Stanic; Stevanovic; Vandermersch (46. Besio), Konietzke (66. Weibel), Boukhalfa, Okoroji (82. Ouattara); Vogt, Baldé (89. Fazliji).

Remarks: Cautions: 7th Boukhalfa, 48th Abe, 55th Fernandes, 91st Vogt, 94th Kleine-Bekel.

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