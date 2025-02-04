Noah Okafor last played for Milan last week - in the Champions League against Dinamo Zagreb Keystone

Noah Okafor is moving within Serie A from Milan to Napoli. The Swiss international will play for the southern Italian champions on loan for the time being, both clubs confirmed.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Three weeks after his transfer to Leipzig failed the medical check, Okafor is now leaving AC Milan after all. The 24-year-old Basel native will play for the Italian league leaders next term. The Neapolitans initially secured the services of the Swiss on loan, before being able to acquire Okafor for a good 23 million euros in the summer.

Most recently, Okafor has hardly featured at AC Milan, who have been disappointing this season. He has only made two brief appearances in Serie A since the beginning of November, partly due to injury. The meagre tally of one goal in 17 games did not speak in favor of the 24-time international, who moved from Salzburg to Milan in the summer of 2023 for just under twelve million euros. He did not become a regular there.

A fresh start awaits the internationally sought-after striker in Naples. He is set to replace Chwitscha Kwarazchelia, who has moved to Paris Saint-Germain, in the attack. The southern Italians, coached by Antonio Conte, are a step up for Okafor in terms of the table: while Milan (8th) will have nothing to do with the top places in the table this year, Napoli (1st) are in a thrilling championship race with defending champions Inter Milan around goalkeeper Yann Sommer.