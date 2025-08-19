Noë Dussenne was an important leader for Lausanne-Sport for two years Keystone

Lausanne-Sport is losing an important team pillar. Belgian defender Noë Dussenne is returning to his home country after two years in the Super League.

As Lausanne-Sport announced, Dussenne has signed a contract with first division club Oud-Heverlee Leuven. Dussenne is also leaving the Super League club at his own request for family reasons, Lausanne-Sport explained.

The 33-year-old Dussenne, who joined from Standard Liège in 2023, played 82 games for the Vaud side, scoring an impressive 15 goals.