  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Super League Noë Dussenne leaves Lausanne-Sport for home

SDA

19.8.2025 - 09:25

Noë Dussenne was an important leader for Lausanne-Sport for two years
Noë Dussenne was an important leader for Lausanne-Sport for two years
Keystone

Lausanne-Sport is losing an important team pillar. Belgian defender Noë Dussenne is returning to his home country after two years in the Super League.

Keystone-SDA

19.08.2025, 09:25

19.08.2025, 10:30

As Lausanne-Sport announced, Dussenne has signed a contract with first division club Oud-Heverlee Leuven. Dussenne is also leaving the Super League club at his own request for family reasons, Lausanne-Sport explained.

The 33-year-old Dussenne, who joined from Standard Liège in 2023, played 82 games for the Vaud side, scoring an impressive 15 goals.

More from the section

US Open. The new mixed competition has supporters and opponents

US OpenThe new mixed competition has supporters and opponents

Super League. Enzo Crivelli finds a new club in Iran

Super LeagueEnzo Crivelli finds a new club in Iran

Super League. Kevin Carlos moves to a top 5 league

Super LeagueKevin Carlos moves to a top 5 league