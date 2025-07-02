Katariina Kosola (left) celebrates her first goal at this European Championship Keystone

In the other match of Switzerland's Group A, Finland beat Iceland 1:0 in the Nordic duel. Katariina Kosola scored the first goal of the European Championship in front of 7683 spectators in Thun.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Kosola was rewarded for a strong performance. The 24-year-old, who plays in Malmö, Sweden, impressed with her dribbling and finishing. The golden goal was also an individual effort from the best player in the Finnish team, who were more convincing than Iceland in terms of play. Only the compelling actions were rare - unless Kosola had her feet in the game.

The hapless Icelanders had at least equal chances to score. They embarrassed the Finns several times with their counter-attacks. In the 75th minute, Sveindis Jonsdottir failed to score from a good position. The striker, who plays in the USA, had twice shone as a strong provider in the first half. But even those chances went unused.

It was an unfortunate start to the European Championships for the slightly favored Icelanders, who will face Switzerland in Bern on Sunday. Their captain and Bayern Munich defender Glodis Viggosdottir had to be substituted at the break with an ailment. And after just under an hour, Hildur Antonsdottir was sent off with two cautions in the space of six minutes.

After the defeat, Iceland are under pressure in the race for the two quarter-final places and ahead of their clash against Switzerland. Finland, on the other hand, are off to a good start after their first win at a European Championship since 2009. The team will face Switzerland at the end of the preliminary round in a week's time on Thursday.

Telegram:

Iceland - Finland 0:1 (0:0)

Thun. - 7683 spectators. - SR Kulcsar (HUN). - Goal: 70. Kosola 0:1. - Remarks: 58. Yellow-red card against Antonsdottir (Iceland).