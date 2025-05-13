  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

ATP Tour Novak Djokovic no longer with Andy Murray

SDA

13.5.2025 - 10:58

Novak Djokovic (right) and Andy Murray go their separate ways after six months of working together
Novak Djokovic (right) and Andy Murray go their separate ways after six months of working together
Keystone

Novak Djokovic is ending his collaboration with Andy Murray. The Scot had been part of the 24-time Grand Slam winner's coaching staff since the end of November last year.

Keystone-SDA

13.05.2025, 10:58

13.05.2025, 11:57

"Thank you, coach Andy, for all the hard work, fun and support over the last six months on and off the court. I've really enjoyed deepening our friendship," Djokovic wrote on Instagram.

Things are not going according to plan for the 37-year-old Serb this season. He has lost his opening match at four of the six tournaments. He had to retire in the semi-finals at the Australian Open, and although he reached the final in Miami, he lost it in two sets to Czech outsider Jakub Mensik. Djokovic therefore still has to wait for his 100th tournament win on the ATP Tour. The last time the world number six triumphed was at the Olympic Games in Paris last August.

As Djokovic is still winless on clay this year, he will once again contest the Geneva Open, which begins on Saturday.

More from the department

Ice hockey. Fiala gala after the family drama

Ice hockeyFiala gala after the family drama

WC25. Strong Swiss give the USA no chance

WC25Strong Swiss give the USA no chance

Soccer. Carlo Ancelotti moves on from Madrid to Brazil

SoccerCarlo Ancelotti moves on from Madrid to Brazil