Novak Djokovic (right) and Andy Murray go their separate ways after six months of working together Keystone

Novak Djokovic is ending his collaboration with Andy Murray. The Scot had been part of the 24-time Grand Slam winner's coaching staff since the end of November last year.

"Thank you, coach Andy, for all the hard work, fun and support over the last six months on and off the court. I've really enjoyed deepening our friendship," Djokovic wrote on Instagram.

Things are not going according to plan for the 37-year-old Serb this season. He has lost his opening match at four of the six tournaments. He had to retire in the semi-finals at the Australian Open, and although he reached the final in Miami, he lost it in two sets to Czech outsider Jakub Mensik. Djokovic therefore still has to wait for his 100th tournament win on the ATP Tour. The last time the world number six triumphed was at the Olympic Games in Paris last August.

As Djokovic is still winless on clay this year, he will once again contest the Geneva Open, which begins on Saturday.