An Australian woman has been found guilty of poisoning relatives of her ex-husband. Before the sentence is announced, the sole survivor speaks out.

He is the only survivor of a lunch spiked with poisonous mushrooms in Australia: the pastor Ian W. has now told the court about the impact of the crime on his life.

In a sentencing hearing for Erin P., who was found guilty, he told the Supreme Court of the state of Victoria yesterday that he felt "only half alive" after the death of his wife and continued to mourn the loss of his two closest friends.

The defendant admitted that the Beef Wellington pies contained poisonous mushrooms. However, she denied intent to murder until the end. Her lawyer spoke of a tragic accident.

At the beginning of July, the jury found P. guilty of killing the survivor's wife, her sister and her husband with a lunch containing poisonous tuber leaf mushrooms in July 2023.

"My life is much poorer without her"

She was also convicted of the attempted murder of Ian W., who was hospitalized for weeks and only survived thanks to a liver transplant.

"It is a depressing flaw in our society that so much attention is paid to those who do evil and so little to those who do good," said the pastor. The dead are relatives of the ex-husband of the convicted woman.

"My life is much poorer without them," said W. about his dead relatives. Despite everything, he offered Erin P. his forgiveness for the suffering inflicted on him.

Perpetrator faces multiple life sentences

P. appeared in person before the court in Melbourne on Monday - unlike at a previous hearing this month, where she was only connected via video link from prison.

A total of seven relatives of the victims presented their statements to the court yesterday, either in person or through representatives. P. faces a life sentence for each of the three homicides and up to 25 years in prison for attempted murder.

The trial, which lasted a good nine weeks and in which more than 50 witnesses testified, attracted a great deal of attention in Australia. Prominent crime writers were also in the courtroom. At least one television series and a documentary film are already planned about the case.