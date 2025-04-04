Calmed Thun's nerves with his goals for 1-0 and 2-0: Swiss U21 international Nils Reichmuth Keystone

Thun and Aarau swap places at the top of the Challenge League once again. After a win for Schaffhausen, the Bernese Oberland side are once again two points ahead of the Aargau side.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Stade Lausanne-Ouchy are turning into spoilsports in the final phase of the promotion battle in the Challenge League. On Monday, last year's relegated team from the Super League, which has long since lost its own ambitions, sent Thun home with a 3-0 thrashing and allowed FC Aarau to leap to the top of the table.

On Friday, the team from Vaud took two points away from Aarau with a 2-2 draw. The Aargau side were 2-0 down at the break, but Yannick Touré and Henri Koide at least salvaged a point with a double strike.

Nevertheless, Thun now have the advantage again in the race for direct promotion. The new leaders gave bottom club Schaffhausen no chance with a 3-0 win, with Nils Reichmuth scoring the first two goals. With seven rounds to go, Thun lead Aarau by two points, while Etoile Carouge could close the gap to Aarau to four points with a win against Bellinzona on Saturday.

Only the team in first place will be promoted directly, with the runner-up playing a barrage against the Super League runner-up.