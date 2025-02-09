Jean-Pierre Nsame causes ecstasy for the visitors at the Letzigrund with his first goals for St. Gallen Keystone

Zurich's rollercoaster ride continues. In the absence of coach Ricardo Moniz, FCZ lost 2-1 to St. Gallen after taking the lead, but Jean-Pierre Nsame turned the game around in the final 20 minutes.

Nsame also came off the bench in his third game for St. Gallen - and this time, the new trump card of the eastern Swiss team came up trumps. In the 70th minute, the three-time Super League top scorer equalized with the kind support of the Zurich backline, and five minutes later he made it 2:1 with a well-placed low shot from distance.

Nsame turned the game on its head, which Zurich coach Ricardo Moniz was unable to witness due to illness. FCZ took the lead from the 19th minute due to a blunder by Lawrence Ati Zigi. Bledian Krasniqi dusted off a back pass from Lukas Görtler after the St. Gallen goalkeeper made a mistake with his stick. St. Gallen initially missed out on an equalizer, partly due to a brilliant save by Yanick Brecher from Christian Witzig (38') and the inability of Willem Geubbels, who put a header from six metres out completely unmarked over the goal (39').

FCZ, who fielded the same starting XI as in the 2-0 win in Winterthur during the week, were also lucky in the first half that Cheveyo Tsawa, who had already been cautioned, was not sent off early on for an elbow. Thursday's match-winner escaped without a second caution and with a quick substitution and will only serve a yellow card next weekend in Sion.

Despite his good fortune, Zurich's captain Brecher was more upset after the match than St. Gallen's initial scapegoat Zigi. With an imprecise short (mis)pass to the substitute Lindrit Kamberi, who also did not look good, he initiated the equalizer and thus the disaster.

Telegram:

Zurich - St. Gallen 1:2 (1:0)

12'375 spectators. - SR Schärer. - Goals: 19 Krasniqi 1:0. 70 Nsame (Mambimbi) 1:1. 76 Nsame (Mambimbi) 1:2.

Zurich: Brecher; Gbamin (67. Kamberi), Gomez, Ligue (54. Denoon); Ballet, Krasniqi, Tsawa (22. Reichmuth), Markelo (67. Emmanuel); Zuber; Perea (67. Rodrigo Conceição), Chouiar.

St. Gallen: Zigi; Vandermersch, Ambrosius, Stanic, Okoroji; Görtler, Stevanovic (64. Fazliji); Daschner (70. Toma), Witzig (90. Faber), Csoboth (46. Mambimbi); Geubbels (65. Nsame).

Remarks: Cautions: 1. Tsawa, 92. Nsame, 94. Görtler.