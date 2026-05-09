On Sunday, May 10, 2026, the Wings for Life World Run will take place for the 13th time in Zug. Numerous Swiss sports stars will also be taking part. With blue Sport you are there live.

Jan Arnet

At the Wings for Life World Run, all participants worldwide start at the same time. Whether you are a professional, amateur or beginner runner - it's not the speed that counts here, but the joint effort for a good cause. There is no classic finish line: instead, 30 minutes after the start, the "Catcher Car" takes up the chase and gradually catches up with everyone - runners and wheelchair users alike.

All entry fees and donations go 100% to spinal cord research. Last year, an impressive 8.6 million euros was raised. The big goal: to cure paraplegia.

On May 10, 2026, the Wings for Life World Run will take place for the 13th time in Zug. With 310,724 participants from 170 countries worldwide, the last edition in 2025 was a complete success. This year, 8,300 participants have registered for the run in Zug - including Swiss sports stars such as Marco Odermatt, Daniela Ryf and Simon Ehammer.

While the run in Zug is sold out, registration via the App Run is still possible. Numerous organized App Run events are taking place on this day, for example in Schaffhausen, Geneva, Zweisimmen (BE) and Zurich (Balgrist).

The format? Completely different from other runs: All participants worldwide start at the same time at 13:00 CET. And instead of heading towards a finish line, it comes towards them - in the form of the "Catcher Car". While leisurely participants are already overtaken at kilometer 5, top runners sometimes make it to kilometer 60.

Live on blue Sport

If you prefer to watch the running spectacle on TV, blue Sport is the right place for you. blue Zoom will be broadcasting the Wings for Life World Run live on Sunday, May 10 from 12.45 pm.

All information about the Wings for Life World Run and how to take part at www.wingsforlifeworldrun.com