Xabi Alonso was given an emotional send-off in Leverkusen Keystone

Real have now confirmed it: Xabi Alonso will be the new coach of the Madrilenians. The Whites made the announcement less than 24 hours after Carlo Ancelotti's departure from the Bernabéu.

Xabi Alonso is the new coach of Real Madrid. The 43-year-old former Real Madrid professional will take over on June 1, ahead of the Club World Cup, in which Real Madrid will also be competing. The tournament with 32 clubs will take place in the USA from June 14 to July 13.

Alonso signed a three-year contract, which is now valid until June 30, 2028, and will be presented on Monday.

As expected, the successful coach from Bayer Leverkusen will succeed Carlo Ancelotti. The highly decorated Italian, like long-time playmaker Luka Modric, bid an emotional farewell to the fans after Madrid's last home game of the season at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu on Saturday. Ancelotti will become Brazil's new national team coach after his second spell at Real.

Madrid is only Alonso's second stint as a professional coach

For Alonso, it is a return to an old stomping ground. The Basque played for Real from 2009 to 2014 before moving to FC Bayern Munich. The coaching engagement in the Spanish capital had been a long time coming.

Madrid is only Alonso's second stint as a professional coach. Last summer, he was crowned undefeated champion and DFB Cup winner with Leverkusen. He also took Granit Xhaka's team to the Europa League final. Now he wants to help quench Real's gigantic thirst for titles.

The Whites are having a disappointing season by their standards. This was also the undoing of Ancelotti, who has coached the club since 2021 and also coached them once before between 2013 and 2015. Real and Ancelotti parted ways a year before the end of his contract. The Italian will be on the sidelines for the Seleção for the first time in the World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay at the start of June.