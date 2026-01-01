Hard-fought point: Liverpool coach Arne Slot congratulates Swiss Leeds player Noah Okafor Keystone

The new year is off to an unpromising start for Liverpool. In the 19th round of the Premier League, the defending champions played out a 0-0 draw against promoted Leeds.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Leeds United, with Swiss attacker Noah Okafor, were clearly inferior in Liverpool's play, but in the end picked up a perhaps important point in the fight against relegation.

In the end, the Reds had no fewer than 19 shots on target, but only four of them were on target for the well-organized promoted team. The gap to leaders Arsenal has thus widened to twelve points after 19 rounds. Liverpool are now three points ahead of Chelsea in 4th place.

Leeds, for whom Okafor was substituted in the 70th minute, are currently very difficult to beat and remained unbeaten for the sixth time in a row.