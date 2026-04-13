Noah Okafor takes off at Old Trafford Keystone

A big night for Noah Okafor in the Premier League: the Swiss international striker scored twice to fire Leeds United to a 2-1 win at Manchester United in Monday's round of 32 match.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Okafor converted an Anton Stach cross in the 5th minute to give Leeds the lead and added another on the hour mark with a long-range shot from 20 meters that took a decisive deflection to make it 2-0. Manchester United could only reduce the deficit in the 69th minute through Casemiro and suffered their first home defeat under coach Michael Carrick. Lisandro Martinez had been shown the red card in the 56th minute for unsporting behavior.

Okafor's 5th and 6th goals of the season were his first since February 10. The 25-year-old was then out for almost a month due to a thigh injury.

With the away win at third-placed Leeds, who were promoted last year, created a six-point cushion between themselves and the relegation places. Manchester United are still on course for the Champions League after their seventh defeat, but should keep the points dropped in the upcoming duels with rivals Chelsea (6th), Brentford (7th) and Liverpool (5th) to a minimum.