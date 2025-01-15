After reaching the final last year, Zheng Qinwen has to bow out in the 2nd round this year Keystone

Zheng Qinwen, last year's Olympic champion and finalist, is surprisingly defeated by Germany's Laura Siegemund in the second round. These are the facts of the fourth tournament day at the Australian Open.

One year after reaching the final in Melbourne, Zheng Qinwen (WTA 5) became the first favorite to stumble at the Australian Open on Wednesday. The 22-year-old Chinese player lost 6:7 (3:7), 3:6 to the German doubles specialist Laura Siegemund (WTA 97), the oldest player in the women's singles. Zheng Qinwen regretted that she had not made the "right decisions" on the "important points".

Sabalenka with difficulty, Alcaraz without problems

Aryna Sabalenka, last year's winner and world number 1, secured her place in the third round with a 6:3, 7:5 win over Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (WTA 54). However, the Belarusian had a tough time and was 2:5 down in the second set before winning five games in a row.

Carlos Alcaraz, the world number 3, also won his second round match in three sets after his opening match. He beat Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka (WTA 65) 6:0, 6:1, 6:4. The 21-year-old Spaniard will play Portugal's Nuno Borges (ATP 33) in the third round.