Omar Marmoush scores his first goals in the Premier League. The Egyptian scored three times in Manchester City's 4-0 win over Newcastle United.

With his hat-trick between the 19th and 33rd minute, Marmoush brought relief to the recently beleaguered club - and to himself. City transferred around €75 million to Eintracht Frankfurt in January to bring the 26-year-old striker, who had scored 20 goals in the first half of the season, to the island. However, he failed to score in his first four competitive matches for the Cityzens. Marmoush has now made up for this omission.

For the English champions, who had to make do without the injured Manuel Akanji, it was an important three points against a team that had previously been level in the table. It was also a strong sign after the 5-1 defeat to Arsenal and the 3-2 home loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League four days earlier. The visitors, for whom Fabian Schär played in central defense, were without a chance.