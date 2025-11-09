  1. Residential Customers
Lausanne - Sion 2:2 One point each for 45 minutes of spectacle

SDA

9.11.2025 - 18:48

A lot of smoke after the break, the spectacle took place in the first 45 minutes
A lot of smoke after the break, the spectacle took place in the first 45 minutes
Keystone

FC Sion miss out on victory in Lausanne after taking a two-goal lead, but at least salvage a draw with a 2-2 draw. The main action took place in the first half.

Keystone-SDA

09.11.2025, 18:48

09.11.2025, 18:49

After an hour, the game had to be interrupted for several minutes because the Sion fans had covered the pitch in smoke with their fireworks. In terms of the game, the spectacle had been over for a while. Both teams had provided good entertainment in the first half hour.

Rilind Nivokazi (7th) with his sixth goal of the season and Théo Berdayes (11th) gave Sion a 2-0 lead. Nias Hefti provided the assist twice. Lausanne hit back through Sékou Fofana and Enzo Kana-Biyik by the 33rd minute and even had the chance to emerge victorious from the spectacular first half.

While Sion did not make much of an offensive appearance, Lausanne-Sport came close to victory again in ten minutes of stoppage time. Hefti saved on his own goal line shortly before the final whistle.

Telegram:

Lausanne-Sport - Sion 2:2 (2:2)

8327 spectators. - SR Gianforte. - Goals: 7. Nivokazi (Hefti) 0:1. 11. Berdayes (Hefti) 0:2. 20. Fofana (Diakite) 1:2. 33. Kana Biyik (Mollet) 2:2.

Lausanne-Sport: Letica; Soppy (76. Abdallah), Mouanga, Okoh, Fofana (76. Poaty); Sigua, Roche, Beloko; Mollet (76. Lekoueiry); Kana Biyik (46. Bair), Diakite (59. Ajdini).

Sion: Racioppi; Lavanchy, Hajrizi, Kronig, Hefti; Kabacalman (85. Sow), Baltazar Costa; Chipperfield (72. Rrudhani), Chouaref (85. Bouchlarhem), Berdayes (72. Lukembila); Nivokazi (85. Boteli).

Remarks: Cautions: 40 Berdayes, 44 Lavanchy, 71 Bair, 86 Baltazar Costa.

