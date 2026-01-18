Head-to-head race between Servette's Jérémy Guillemenot and Zurich's David Vujevic Keystone

Zurich pick up a point at Servette while short-handed. However, the 1-1 draw doesn't really help either team for the time being.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After a disappointing first half of the season, the game in Geneva was not the big spark for either Servette or Zurich. FCZ can at least claim to have picked up a point away from home despite being short-handed for a good quarter of an hour. After Lindrit Kamberi was sent off for an emergency foul on Florian Ayé, the solidly fighting visitors defended the 1:1 without any major problems. In stoppage time, Umeh Emmanuel even narrowly missed scoring Zurich's lucky punch.

However, Zurich's performance was not a recommendation for a place in the championship round. The goal by Damienus Reverson shortly before the end of the first half-hour made it 1:1 and was the result of one of very few direct attacks and was at least partly due to Servette's weak defending in this situation, which allowed itself to be outplayed by two FCZ players in its own penalty area.

Geneva thus quickly robbed themselves of the reward from their best phase with the 1:0 in the 20th minute. For the twelfth time this season, they scored from a corner kick. Marco Burch scored in his first Super League game since mid-August 2023 and his move from FC Luzern to Poland.

Telegram:

Servette - Zurich 1:1 (1:1)

8340 spectators. - Refereed by Mandach. - Goals: 20 Burch (Njoh) 1:0. 28 Reverson (Krasniqi) 1:1.

Servette: Mall; Baron (60. Mazikou), Burch, Rouiller; Douline; Stevanovic, Fomba (76. Mráz), Cognat, Njoh (86. Lopes); Guillemenot (60. Allix), Ayé.

Zurich: Brecher; Kamberi, Vujevic, Sauter (82. Di Giusto); Kablan (62. Comenencia), Reichmuth, Tsawa (77. Bangoura), Phaëton; Krasniqi (62. Palacio); Reverson (77. Emmanuel), Kény.

Remarks: 72nd red card against Kamberi (emergency brake). Cautions: 16 Fomba, 25 Ayé.