Challenge League A round for FC Vaduz

SDA

13.2.2026 - 22:19

Marc Schneider takes FC Vaduz to a 2-0 win in Bellinzona
Keystone

After the 22nd round, Vaduz are once again three points ahead of Aarau at the top of the Challenge League. While the Liechtenstein side won 2-0 at Bellinzona, FCA lost 4-2 at Lausanne-Ouchy.

Keystone-SDA

13.02.2026, 22:44

Stade Lausanne-Ouchy are currently making life difficult for every opponent on the Pontaise. After Yverdon and Vaduz in the championship and Luzern in the cup quarter-finals, Aarau also had to return home defeated.

The visitors took the lead twice through Valon Fazliu (13' to 1:0) and Shkelqim Vladi (25' to 2:1) before the Vaud side pulled away to 4:2 by the 48th minute. Aarau's hopes of catching up were dashed in the 73rd minute when defender Victor Petit-Viretti was sent off for an emergency brake.

FC Vaduz had a much easier task than Aarau at bottom-of-the-table Bellinzona, and they got the job done thanks to goals from Dominik Schwizer (9') and Marcel Monsberger (72'). After two games without a win, Marc Schneider's team found their way back to success.

Third-placed Yverdon moved to within seven points of FC Aarau with their 1-0 home win over Nyon.

Telegrams and table:

Wil - Rapperswil 0:2 (0:0). - 1156 spectators. - SR Prskalo. - Goals: 67. Ryter 0:1. 78. Emini 0:2.

Bellinzona - Vaduz 0:2 (0:1). - 314 spectators. - Ref Jaussi. - Goals: 8. Schwizer (penalty) 0:1. 72. Monsberger 0:2.

Yverdon - Stade Nyonnais 1:0 (0:0). - SR Qovanaj. - Goal: 73rd Soro (own goal) 1:0.

Etoile Carouge - Neuchâtel Xamax FCS 1:3 (1:1). - 731 spectators. - SR Odiet. - Goals: 10. Kone 0:1. 15. Itaitinga 1:1. 59. Demhasaj 1:2. 63. Ben Seghir 1:3. - Remarks: 41st red card against Rüfli (Etoile Carouge, assault).

Stade Lausanne-Ouchy - Aarau 4:2 (3:2). - Referee Sanli. - Goals: 13. Fazliu 0:1. 24. Bah 1:1. 25. Vladi 1:2. 28. Nicola Sutter 2:2. 39. Conus 3:2. 48. Sartoretti 4:2. - Remarks: 72nd red card against Petit (Aarau, emergency brake).

1. Vaduz 22/52 (51:25). 2. Aarau 22/49 (42:29). 3. Yverdon 22/42 (43:28). 4. Stade Lausanne-Ouchy 22/35 (41:31). 5. Neuchâtel Xamax FCS 22/31 (33:33). 6. Rapperswil-Jona 22/25 (24:33). 7. Stade Nyonnais 22/21 (23:30). 8. Wil 22/21 (19:35). 9. Etoile Carouge 22/18 (22:34). 10. Bellinzona 22/14 (19:39).

