At Taulant Xhaka's farewell ceremony, brother Granit announces his "imminent" return Image: Keystone The fans of FC Basel honor Taulant Xhaka with a big choreo Image: Keystone Taulant Xhaka leaves the pitch after 34 minutes to huge applause Image: Keystone Taulant Xhaka's teammates form a guard of honor at his substitution Image: Keystone In his last game for FCB, Taulant Xhaka leads the team onto the pitch as captain once again Image: Keystone

FC Basel's last championship match of the season is dominated by Taulant Xhaka's farewell. His brother Granit, meanwhile, is making his presence felt.

Keystone-SDA SDA

On the evening of May 24, 2025, a special football career comes to an end: Taulant Xhaka laces up his boots for the last time to run in at St. Jakob-Park. His career is easy to recount - and that is precisely what makes it so special. Apart from a one-and-a-half-year loan to GC, Xhaka has only ever played for FCB.

His unparalleled loyalty to the club was honored with a big choreo, among other things. In this, the fans thanked him for 111 yellow cards, 7 red cards and 9 "bangers", which on the one hand refers to his often uncompromising style of play and on the other to his penchant for long-range goals. The club also paid tribute to Xhaka. His shirt number 34 is no longer assigned. It is the fourth number after Massimo Ceccaroni's 2, Fabian Frei's 20 and the 12, which represents the fans and is immortalized on the stadium roof.

FCB also invited former team-mates such as Breel Embolo, Matias Delgado and, above all, brother Granit to bid farewell to "Tauli". Granit, who is one and a half years younger, thanked his brother on behalf of the whole family for the lovely farewell and promised: "One Xhaka goes, soon the other will be back."

Xhaka return still "not an issue"

It was the moment that triggered perhaps the biggest cheers in the stadium on Saturday evening. The idea that the captain of the Swiss national team could return to FC Basel sent many in attendance into ecstasy. But what does "soon" mean?

Club president David Degen put the brakes on the euphoria. "It's an honor that Granit is talking about a return," said Degen. "But as things stand today, that's not an issue for us." After all, Granit Xhaka still has a multi-year contract with Bayer Leverkusen (until 2028) and has played another "top season". Bringing him back this summer is likely to fail, not least due to financial hurdles.

Taulant Xhaka was also secretive about this. It will be "soon", he repeated when asked about his brother's words. "I won't say how soon."

Cup collection extended once again

Taulant Xhaka no longer played a role in the second half of the season, which is probably why he asked for his contract to be terminated early. He came on again in the 4-0 win against Luzern - for a symbolic 34 minutes. He was then substituted to huge applause. "I had tears in my eyes. My wish and my dream had come true: I was allowed to say goodbye with a title."

For Xhaka, it was the seventh championship trophy he has lifted in FCB kit - the first since 2017. And it may not be the last trophy yet. On Sunday, 1 June, Basel will face FC Biel from the Promotion League in the cup final, where they are clearly favored. There, Xhaka will have the opportunity to add a fifth Cup trophy and a third "double" to his palmarès. "If we play like we did today, I'm confident that we can do it."

Taulant Xhaka almost robbed himself of his farewell performance beforehand. Because he had attracted attention during the first celebration of the championship title with abusive chants and setting off a pyrotechnic device, he was fined by the league but only given a one-match ban. This time he will keep a low profile, Xhaka said with a wink and said goodbye into the night.