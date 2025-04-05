Christian Fassnacht - who else? - prevents worse with his equalizer Keystone

Young Boys are held back in their race to catch up in the Super League. The champions had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Yverdon. Marvin Keller and Christian Fassnacht avert the worst.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After four wins in a row and 24 points from ten games, YB temporarily lost their footing against Yverdon. French U19 international Fodé Sylla converted a follow-up shot to make it 1-0 in the 9th minute after a quick counter-attack by the visitors. YB then only managed to equalize. The scorer: Christian Fassnacht, of course. At the back, Marvin Keller had to shine several times in the final 20 minutes to avert defeat.

The goal they conceded put Young Boys under pressure. For a long time, they could hardly find any solutions against the defiant pressing of Yverdon, whom they had outclassed 6:1 in February and against whom they had never lost in the Super League.

Fassnacht for the seventh

After the break, it was Fassnacht again who got the Bernese back on track. The returnee converted a rebound in the 61st minute. It was Fassnacht's seventh goal since leaving Norwich at the turn of the year - his fifth in the last four games. Jaouen Hadjam provided the decisive assist with a strong advance down the left flank.

YB pressed for the win after the equalizer. However, very little was missing and Yverdon would still have won and, just a few weeks after Servette, would have thwarted another top club in their stadium. In the 70th minute, Fodé Sylla shot the ball against the post instead of into the empty goal during a dangerous counter-attack via Varol Tasar. Six minutes later, Keller saved a hard-footed but poorly placed penalty from Mauro Rodrigues after Loris Benito touched the ball with his hand just inside the penalty area. And in the 81st minute, Keller made an extreme save from substitute Magnus Grödem during another counter-attack.

The draw meant that YB failed to draw level with leaders Basel on points for at least one day. Basel welcome Lugano on Sunday for the top match of the round.

Telegram:

Young Boys - Yverdon 1:1 (0:1)

26'719 spectators. - SR Gianforte. - Goals: 9. Sylla 0:1. 60. Fassnacht 1:1.

Young Boys: Keller; Blum (77. Athekame), Camara, Benito, Hadjam; Fassnacht, Raveloson, Ugrinic (85. Lakomy), Virginius (66. Abdu Conté); Males (46. Itten), Bedia.

Yverdon: Bernardoni; Sauthier, Piccini, Christian Marques, Kongsro; Legowski; Tasar (71. Grödem), Sylla, Baradji, Gonçalo Esteves (63. Mauro Rodrigues); Marchesano (71. Komano).

Remarks: 76. Keller saves Mauro Rodrigues' penalty. Cautions: 51 Fassnacht, 65 Piccini, 76 Benito, 94 Camara.