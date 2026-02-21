Christian Witzig's first goal of the season was not enough to secure victory in Geneva Keystone

FC St. Gallen are only slightly ahead of leaders FC Thun. The team from eastern Switzerland drew 1-1 at Servette in the 26th round of the Super League.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Geneva is often worth a trip for opponents this season. Twelve points from 13 home games are the meagre yield of last season's stumbling runners-up, whose chances of participating in the championship round are dwindling from week to week. The hosts did not manage much against St. Gallen either. It was only in the final minutes of the game that they pushed more vehemently for a 2:1, but Geneva's best action was the free kick in the 6th minute that allowed Steve Rouiller to make it 1:1.

Without their suspended top scorer Alessandro Vogt, St. Gallen did not show much more than Servette after the furious start. The eastern Swiss side, who won 5-1 in Winterthur in midweek, were hardly able to produce anything worth mentioning after the first strong move of the game, which Christian Witzig finished off with his first goal of the season in the 4th minute. Nevertheless, the best chance to score the winning goal belonged to the visitors. Aliou Baldé headed over the goal from an ideal position in the 26th minute. After that, it was clear that FCSG, who had been under heavy pressure recently, were already playing their seventh game of the month.

For Thun, whose game in Winterthur does not take place until Wednesday, the gap to first-placed St. Gallen remains comfortable at eleven points.

Telegram:

Servette - St.Gallen 1:1 (1:1)

6150 spectators. - SR Cibelli. - Goals: 4th Witzig (Vandermersch) 0:1. 6th Rouiller 1:1.

Servette: Mall; Houboulang Mendes, Rouiller, Severin, Mazikou; Lopes (57. Kadile), Cognat, Douline (84. Fomba), Njoh (79. Ishuayed); Mir. Stevanovic, Mráz (58. Guillemenot).

St.Gallen: Zigi; Okoroji, Kleine-Bekel, Stanic; Daschner; Vandermersch (72. Ruiz), Görtler, Boukhalfa (93. Weibel), Witzig (84. Ouattara); Besio (72. Verinac), Balde (72. Efekele).

Remarks: Cautions: 22nd Vandermersch, 41st Douline, 86th Ouattara, 91st Daschner, 92nd Houboulang Mendes.