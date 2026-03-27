Dan Ndoye (left) and Antonio Rüdiger will face each other on Friday in Basel's St. Jakob-Park Keystone

In recent matches, the two sides have been on an equal footing, but Switzerland's overall record against Germany is poor. What speaks for and against an improvement ahead of Friday's test match.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The last time they met, they almost pulled off a surprise: At Euro 2024, Switzerland led 1-0 against hosts Germany until injury time thanks to a goal from Dan Ndoye, before Niclas Füllkrug equalized in the 92nd minute. The game showed that the previously clear division of roles between the two countries has softened. The two previous competitive matches in the Nations League in autumn 2020 also ended in draws. The last defeat against Germany was therefore 18 years ago.

Nevertheless, it should be noted that Switzerland have only won one of their last 22 matches. In total, after 54 encounters, there have been nine wins, nine draws and 36 defeats. Now it's time for the 55th clash with their big neighbor - and the omens are not bad from Switzerland's point of view.

Pro: Great self-confidence

The Swiss national team can look back on a year without defeat, with seven wins and three draws in ten matches. Murat Yakin's team mastered the World Cup qualifiers, which were expected to be a match of equals, with aplomb. After a difficult phase immediately after Euro 2024, a new self-image has developed. The players are visibly happy to be part of the national team. With a view to the summer, Yakin confidently states: "The aim is to play the best World Cup of any Swiss national team."

In Germany, on the other hand, many things were called into question after three defeats in a row. Coach Julian Nagelsmann even spoke of a "break", saying his team had strayed from the "good path". However, a clear reaction followed recently with five wins in a row.

Pro: The familiarity

After a period of experimentation, Yakin has been relying on tried and tested players for around a year now. There were hardly any personnel changes during the World Cup qualifiers. The players know each other and their respective strengths and weaknesses very well, and automatisms have been consolidated. At national team level, where there is little time for tactical training per squad, this is a decisive advantage.

Germany, on the other hand, repeatedly made personnel and tactical adjustments before and during the World Cup qualifiers. Unlike Yakin, Nagelsmann has not yet finally found his basic structure for the World Cup.

Pro: The home advantage

It should be atmospheric: The game at Basel's St. Jakob-Park is sold out. Switzerland have been unbeaten in this stadium for twelve games, most recently with clear victories against Slovenia (3:0) and Kosovo (4:0). The Swiss also cut a fine figure in their last two clashes with Germany in Basel: in 2020, they drew 1-1 in the Nations League with more chances, and in 2012 Switzerland celebrated their only victory against their big neighbors since 1956 with a 5-3 win in a test match.

Germany have struggled away from home recently. After the games in Northern Ireland and Luxembourg, there was a lot of criticism despite the narrow victories - and even more so after the 2-0 defeat in Slovakia.

Cons: Form of the key players

Several Swiss key players have had difficulties at their clubs recently. The attacking players in particular have struggled: Breel Embolo and Dan Ndoye were often on the substitutes' bench and were used more as wild cards. Ruben Vargas, meanwhile, has lacked match practice, making just three appearances since the end of November due to two injuries. Captain Granit Xhaka has not been absent for quite as long, but the question remains as to how intensively he will be able to play in the test match following the ankle injury he suffered in January.

Jamal Musiala, a key player in Germany's offense, is missing, but two vice-captains, Kai Havertz and Antonio Rüdiger, have returned to the team. The team is led by Joshua Kimmich, who has consistently put in strong performances at FC Bayern.

Cons: The lack of width

There is another reason why Yakin has almost always relied on the same players of late: depending on the position, there is simply a lack of alternatives. He currently only has one right-back at his disposal, Silvan Widmer, and only one striker, Breel Embolo. Although Noah Okafor, who has been called up, could also play in the center of attack, he must first find his way back into the team. It is also unclear how fit he is after his injury. As announced by Yakin, there could therefore be one or two experiments.

Nagelsmann has also been forced to make repeated adjustments, but has a much larger selection at his disposal. The Swiss do not have the luxury of putting Bayern players on the substitutes' bench.

Cons: No endurance test for a long time

The Swiss defense has been stable of late, but the real endurance test was lacking last year. In the Nations League, when the opponents were Spain, Serbia and Denmark, it was a different story: Switzerland conceded 14 goals in six games. Now they face an opponent of this caliber for the first time. Instead of controlling the game, defensive work is likely to be in greater demand.

Germany did not have any top opponents in their qualifying group either, but previously played in the final four of the Nations League. Over a longer period of time, the DFB team was more consistent than Switzerland.