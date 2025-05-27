Nicolas Muci celebrates his goal to make it 3:0 Keystone

Grasshoppers take a first step towards staying in the Super League in the first leg of the barrage. The Zurich side win 4-0 against Aarau in Lugano's exile.

Keystone-SDA SDA

On the campus in Niederhasli, there have been a few voices recently that were worried about the Grasshoppers. The Zurich side had been too inconsistent this season and had already narrowly missed out on relegation to the Challenge League last year in the barrage against Thun.

However, halfway through the 2025 barrage, there is little to suggest that GC will be in trouble this year. Tomas Oral's team won the first leg 4:0. Young-jun Lee scored after a quarter of an hour, and Pascal Schürpf, who came on as a substitute for the South Korean who was injured after a fall, made it 2-0 before the break.

Aarau seemed to be caught off guard by the pace and robustness of the Super League club, with the Zurich side hitting the edge of the goal twice in the first four minutes, and after the two goals in the first half, FCA had little to offer their opponents.

This did not change after the break. Apart from a long-range shot from the edge of the penalty area, Justin Hammel in the Grasshoppers goal had nothing to defend against. On the other hand, the Hoppers continued to go on the offensive. Tomás Verón Lupi failed to beat the well-reacted Marvin Hübel in the Aarau goal, but even the goalkeeper could do nothing to stop Nicolas Muci's powerful finish and Ayumu Seko's powerful penalty.

Brunello Iacopetta's team therefore face an almost impossible task in the second leg at home in Brügglifeld, which has been sold out for days. The only thing that could give the team from Aargau a tiny glimmer of hope at this moment is a look at the history books, even if it is associated with another setback for FCA. In 2019, Aarau won 4-0 away to then top-flight side Xamax Neuchâtel as underdogs, but the Neuchâtel side pulled off the miraculous turnaround in the second leg that secured their place in the Super League. Aarau will be hoping that history repeats itself on Friday - this time in their favor.

Telegram

Grasshoppers - Aarau 4:0 (2:0)

3800 spectators. - SR Schnyder. - Goals: 14 Lee Young-Jun (Schmitz) 1:0. 41 Schürpf (Verón Lupi) 2:0. 79 Muci (Schmitz) 3:0. 86 Seko (penalty) 4:0.

Grasshoppers: Hammel; Seko, Abels, Paskotsi; Abrashi (87. Decarli); Schmitz, Verón Lupi, Meyer (88. Choinière), Persson; Lee Young-Jun (27. Schürpf; 64. Irankunda), Muci (88. Kabashi).

Aarau: Hübel; Dickenmann, Müller, Acquah, Obexer; Koide (72. Bahloul), Essiam (73. Jäckle), Fofana, Gjorgjev (88. Odutayo); Fazliu (88. Filet); Toure (80. Bobadilla).

Remarks: Cautions: 40 Gjorgjev, 49 Verón Lupi, 76 Kuttin, 83 Müller, 84 Acquah.