Perfect teamwork for the 2:1 winning goal: preparer Xherdan Shaqiri (left) and goalscorer Philip Otele Keystone

FC Basel avoids a false start to the Super League season with its first win. Nigerian Philip Otele scored two goals in the 2:1 win against Grasshoppers.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In the first home game of the still young championship, the champions were visually dominant, but all in all not very compelling. The parallels to the opener a week ago in St. Gallen (1:2) were unmistakable. FCB took the lead, failed to extend it and then conceded a goal from a corner. This time, however, they knew how to react and thus avert a veritable false start to the era of head coach Ludovic Magnin.

Just like in St. Gallen, Basel's top scorer and captain Xherdan Shaqiri was increasingly annoyed because he received few useful balls. GC coach Gerald Scheiblehner had assigned a guard to follow Shaqiri at every turn. This was not possible for a free kick. With a quarter of an hour to go, Shaqiri curled the ball right onto the head of Philip Otele, who headed perfectly into the corner.

After an FCB start with a lot of verve, the 1:0 was only scored in the last minute before the break. Nicolas Vouilloz energetically won the ball in midfield - a little too rustic in the opinion of GC's Luke Plange - and Otele beat goalkeeper Justin Hammel with an actually harmless low shot.

The 1:1 through a header from Maksim Paskotsi in the 69th minute was a generous reward for a very defensively-minded GC. In the end, however, as in the opener against Lucerne (2:3), it was not enough for a point despite a generous effort. The young, internationally mixed ensemble will have to learn the hard way for the time being.

Telegram:

Basel - Grasshoppers 2:1 (1:0)

25'556 spectators. - SR Wolfensberger. - Goals: 45. Otele (Schmid) 1:0. 69. Paskotsi (Zvonarek) 1:1. 75. Otele (Shaqiri) 2:1.

Basel: Hitz; Tsunemoto, Adjetey, Vouilloz, Schmid; Metinho, Leroy; Zé (55. Kade), Shaqiri, Otele (88. Koindredi); Ajeti (76. Kevin Carlos).

Grasshoppers: Hammel; Abels, Decarli, Paskotsi; Marques (55. Giandomenico), Hassane (82. Mantini), Zvonarek, Stroscio (55. Arigoni); Plange, Muci (61. Diarrassouba), Jensen.

Remarks: Cautions: 13 Hassane, 24 Muci, 29 Decarli, 58 Otele, 77 Leroy, 78 Paskotsi.