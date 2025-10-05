Philip Otele scores twice for FCB Keystone

FC Basel win 3:0 at Servette, with Philip Otele scoring twice for the Baslers.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Sometimes it's not so easy - the balancing act between European freestyle and domestic duty. But FC Basel managed it effortlessly on Sunday afternoon. After Thursday's 2:0 win against Stuttgart in the first home game of the league phase in the Europa League, Basel also made a successful return to league action.

Ludovic Magnin's team won 3:0 at Servette, displaying remarkable efficiency and cold-bloodedness in the process. At times, the Geneva side combined well and created chances. The goals, however, were scored by Basel.

Albian Ajeti demonstrated his technical skills when he scored after just five minutes with a spectacular, powerful drop kick. And Xherdan Shaqiri once again showed his qualities as a preparatory player when he headed in a corner kick with pinpoint accuracy onto the head of Philip Otele before the break. In the second half, the Nigerian proved that he can also score with his feet.

After just over an hour, the 26-year-old benefited from Servette's inability to clear the ball out of the danger zone twice and instead played it carelessly into his feet. Otele had no trouble scoring his second goal.

The Grenats certainly went on the attack in the remaining half hour. However, Marwin Hitz in the Basel goal prevented FCB from conceding a goal with some strong interventions, and the win lifted them up to third place. Servette dropped back to 11th place.

Telegram

Servette - Basel 0:3 (0:2)

12'120 spectators. - SR Kanagasingam. - Goals: 5th Ajeti (Vouilloz) 0:1. 41st Otele (Shaqiri) 0:2. 59th Otele 0:3.

Servette: Mall; Magnin, Bronn, Severin, Mazikou; Stevanovic (82nd Atangana), Cognat, Fomba, Njoh (57th Varela); Antunes (67th Mraz); Ayé.

Basel: Hitz; Vouilloz, Daniliuc, Barisic, Schmid (87. Cissé); Agbonifo (46. Soticek), Leroy, Metinho (70. Bacanin), Otele (69. Zé); Ajeti (82. Broschinski), Shaqiri.

Remarks: Cautions: 17 Agbonifo, 28 Cognat, 45 Barisic.