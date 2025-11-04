Thumbs up for the draw: Lia Wälti and Switzerland are the favorites in Group B2 of the World Cup qualifiers Keystone

Winning their group in the World Cup qualifiers seems feasible for the Swiss women's national team after the draw. Nevertheless, the road to the 2027 finals in Brazil will not be easy.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Switzerland (world number 24) is the clear favorite to win the group with Northern Ireland (44), Turkey (58) and Malta (88). Captain Lia Wälti agrees: "It's certainly a group in which our goal is to win," said the Juventus midfielder in a statement sent out by the Swiss Football Association.

At the same time, the 32-year-old raised a warning finger: "I don't think Turkey will be easy to beat. Northern Ireland will be our biggest rivals. The away games with them are always very difficult. They always give their all to make their country proud." Wälti is certain that the Swiss will need to put in a top performance to get through the group. "At the same time, we have the clear goal of creating the best starting position to reach the World Cup and advance to League A."

The road to the 2027 World Cup in Brazil is a difficult one after relegation from League A of the Nations League. Switzerland must finish in one of the top three places in their group in order to qualify via two play-off rounds. It is highly likely that top-class opponents from League A will be waiting for them in the second round at the latest.