Paris Saint-Germain suffered their first defeat of the season in the 5th round of Ligue 1.

The champions and Champions League winners of the previous season lost their away game at Olympique Marseille 0:1, which was postponed by one day at the weekend due to bad weather.

Nayef Aguerd profited from a mistake by Parisian goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier after five minutes. It was Marseille's first home win against PSG in 14 years.

Due to the Ballon d'Or gala taking place on Monday evening, Paris Saint-Germain had wanted to reschedule the game for December. However, the home team insisted on the passage in the regulations that matches canceled due to weather conditions would be rescheduled for the following day.