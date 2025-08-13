  1. Residential Customers
European Super Cup Paris Saint-Germain win on penalties after trailing 2-0

SDA

13.8.2025 - 23:30

PSG celebrate their next title in Udine
PSG celebrate their next title in Udine
Keystone

Paris Saint-Germain win the 50th edition of the European Super Cup. The Champions League winners beat Tottenham in Udine on penalties after a 2-2 draw after 90 minutes.

Keystone-SDA

13.08.2025, 23:30

13.08.2025, 23:37

In the 90 minutes leading up to the showdown from the penalty spot - no extra time was played - it looked for a long time as if the Europa League winners could prevail for the first time in seven years in this traditional summit clash shortly before the start of the season. Tottenham had the game firmly under control and led 2-0 until shortly before the end after goals from Micky van de Ven just before and captain Gabriel Romero just after the break.

But then a Paris Saint-Germain side that had been disappointing for a long time began an unexpected comeback against the English side. Thanks to late goals from Lee Kang-in Lee (85') and Goncalo Ramos (94'), the French side saved themselves for the penalty shoot-out, where they came out on top 4-3.

It was the French champions' first triumph in the European Super Cup, which was introduced in 1973, in their first match since losing 3-0 to Chelsea in the Club World Cup final exactly one month ago.

The new Ligue 1 season begins for coach Luis Enrique's team on Sunday with an away game at Nantes. Tottenham kick off their Premier League campaign the day before with a home game against Burnley.

Brief telegram

Paris Saint-Germain - Tottenham Hotspur 2:2 (0:1); PSG 4:3 winners on penalties.

Udine - 25'144 spectators. - SR Pinheiro (POR). - Goals: 39. Van de Ven 0:1. 48. Romero 0:2. 85. Lee 1:2. 94. Ramos 2:2. - Note: No extra time.

