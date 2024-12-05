They should be allowed to hang another device on their belts: Two transport police officers on patrol in Zurich in August this year. Keystone

Transport police officers are to be allowed to use stun guns in Switzerland in future. After the National Council, the Council of States has also spoken out in favor of the use of Tasers.

SDA

The lower chamber has adopted a motion to equip the transport police with stun guns, after the National Council had already given its approval.

The Federal Council will clarify the conditions of use and the adaptation of the corresponding ordinance, as these have not yet been defined.

Critics such as Mathias Zopfi (Greens) criticize the ambiguity of the mandate and reject the proposal, while supporters point to the increase in security in critical situations. Show more

On Thursday, the small chamber adopted a motion by Michaël Buffat, a member of the Vaud SVP National Council, by 27 votes to 7 with one abstention. It was already approved by the National Council in February. It will now be passed on to the Federal Council for implementation. Buffat argued that stun guns could be useful for transport police officers.

Especially in "obscure situations" where blunt objects or knives are used in the presence of many passengers. Police equipment and weaponry must continue to evolve. Since 2008, many Swiss police forces have introduced Tasers.

Conditions of use unclear

The Federal Council requested that the motion be accepted. The federal government will amend the ordinance regulating the deployment of the transport police, said Transport Minister Albert Rösti. However, it remains to be defined when these pistols can be used before this amendment is made.

In the National Council, Rösti had said that the Federal Council understood the proposal as a request for a review. With reference to Rösti's statement, a minority in the Council of States led by Mathias Zopfi (Greens/GL) requested that the motion be rejected. It was unclear what mandate the Federal Council would receive.

The transport police ensure security at railroad stations and on public transport. It may stop people who are behaving unlawfully and carry out ID checks, as the Federal Office of Transport writes on its website. For more extensive police activities, it must call in the cantonal or local police authorities.

SDA