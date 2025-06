The Eagles Deventer celebrate their coach Paul Simonis after winning the cup Keystone

Paul Simonis is to succeed coach Ralph Hasenhüttl at VfL Wolfsburg. The Dutchman is the Bundesliga club's eleventh coach in ten years.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Most recently, the 40-year-old Simonis coached the Eagles from Deventer in his home country, with whom he surprisingly won the Cup in his first year as a professional coach. Deventer won a title for the first time since 1933. Simonis signed a two-year contract in Wolfsburg.