Max Verstappen (in the middle) has to hand pole position in Qatar to rival George Russell (left) Keystone

Max Verstappen will not start from pole position at the Qatar GP. The old and new world champion has been demoted one place by the race stewards.

SDA

The reason: in the opinion of the race stewards, the Dutchman was unnecessarily slow on a so-called cool-down lap in the decisive phase of qualifying. The 27-year-old Verstappen took his last pole so far at the beginning of July in Spielberg.

Instead, pole position goes to George Russell, who will be looking to add to his tally at the penultimate Grand Prix of the season a week after his victory in Las Vegas.

SDA