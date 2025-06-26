Livia Peng will be between the posts against the Czech Republic and should start the European Championships as number 1 Keystone

National coach Pia Sundhage puts her trust in Livia Peng in the last test match before the home European Championships. The Grisons native is preferred to Elvira Herzog in the goalkeeper position.

At the press conference on Wednesday, Sundhage did not reveal any details on the goalkeeper issue. One hour before the start of the game at the Schützenwiese stadium in Winterthur, the cat is out of the bag: Livia Peng will be the goalkeeper against the Czech Republic and should therefore also start the European Championships as number 1. The 23-year-old has already stood between the posts in the last two games, after Herzog had previously made a number of mistakes.

Captain Lia Wälti and Luana Bühler are not in the starting line-up. The injured leaders are not at full strength and will be rested by Sundhage for the time being. Instead, Julia Stierli from Fribourg will play in defense and Sandrine Mauron from Servette in midfield.

Another small surprise: Riola Xhemaili will start up front alongside Géraldine Reuteler instead of Sydney Schertenleib.

The Swiss line-up: Peng; Beney, Calligaris, Stierli, Maritz, Riesen; Mauron, Ivelj, Vallotto; Xhemaili, Reuteler.