Peter Zeidler and Stéphane Henchoz now form the important tandem of coach and head of sport at Lausanne-Sport Keystone

Peter Zeidler has to build up a new team at Lausanne-Sport. The newly appointed coach is looking forward to the challenging task.

It has only been a year since Peter Zeidler left Switzerland after six successful seasons with FC St. Gallen. His intermezzo in the Bundesliga lasted just eight games and was already over after seven defeats. Looking on the bright side, the 62-year-old German said at his presentation in Lausanne on Monday: "I was lucky enough to discover new things for eight months after my release. I watched a lot of games in Portugal and Spain and learned a lot."

Nothing has changed in his playing philosophy. The focus is on playfulness, which is one of the reasons why he was the first choice for sporting director Stéphane Henchoz as the successor to Ludovic Magnin, who had moved to Basel. "The only question was whether he wanted to come to us," says Henchoz, who sees a certain continuity in the signing of Zeidler, who - as Henchoz emphasizes - not only knows Swiss football, but also international football.

Zeidler has had other offers, but mainly from more exotic footballing countries such as Georgia and South Africa. "The opportunity to return to Switzerland was certainly a strong argument in favor of Lausanne-Sport," said the qualified French teacher to the assembled media. "But he also liked Lausanne in particular, as a city and as the home of the football club that was one of the surprises of the Super League last season.

Question marks surrounding the squad

The task now is to build a good team again, says Zeidler, who knows that many of last year's key players will no longer be there next season. Fousseni Diabaté and Raoul Giger declined to extend their expiring contracts, while Marvin Senaya, Aliou Baldé, Fabricio Oviedo and Teddy Okou, who were loaned out last season, have returned to their home clubs. The hope is that one or two of them will play for Lausanne-Sport again in the coming months. Negotiations are underway.

But above all, Henchoz and Zeidler will have to be active on the transfer market to spice up the team. And they may well bring one or two youngsters from Lausanne's U21 team, which has been promoted to the Promotion League, up to the pros. A month before the start of the new season at Lausanne-Sport, a lot is still up in the air.

One month before things get serious

With Zeidler, however, there is at least a coach on the bench who does not need any time to settle in and who has remained true to himself, even away from Switzerland and despite the failure in Bochum. "I'm sticking to my principles," emphasizes Zeidler, who sees cohesion within the team as the most important basis for success.

Lausanne-Sport kick off on July 24 with the first leg of the 2nd qualifying round of the Conference League, before facing their first Super League opponent, Winterthur, a few days later. Henchoz doesn't want to talk about goals yet without new signings, but he does want to talk about "ambitions": a place in the top 6 of the league and qualification for the European Cup group stage.