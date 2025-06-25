National coach Pia Sundhage's view reveals: Thursday's dress rehearsal against the Czech Republic is not a "normal" test match Keystone

On Thursday, the Swiss women's national team will play their final test before the European Championship at home. The aim is to break the winless streak against the Czech Republic in Winterthur and spark some euphoria.

The Swiss have been without a win for eight matches. Pia Sundhage's team did not cut a good figure in the Nations League, resulting in relegation from League A. It wasn't just the results that were lacking - the performances also often left a lot to be desired. As a result, the star coach was criticized.

A result that made waves

The Nati's 7-1 defeat in an unofficial test match against the U15 juniors of FC Lucerne was grist to the critics' mill. What was not supposed to be made public made waves after a post by a Lucerne player. "I'm happy with the game. We tried out a few things. The result wasn't important," said Sundhage on Wednesday.

"The result tomorrow against the Czech Republic will be important. The best scenario would be if we score goals. That's what we've been working on. The higher we win the ball, the shorter the path to goal." The national team coach wants to stick with her 3-5-2 system for the time being. Because she is "stubborn", as she says herself - and because she is still convinced of it.

The goalkeeper question remains open

Sundhage was not forthcoming on the question of goalkeeping. "You'll see on Thursday." Last fall, the national coach had decided on Elvira Herzog as number 1. After repeated slip-ups, Livia Peng stood between the posts in the last two games.

"No matter which of the two is behind us in goal, we have confidence in her," says Nadine Riesen. The 25-year-old from Eintracht Frankfurt is one of the few defenders in the squad and is set to play her 30th international match against the Czech Republic. "We want to offer the spectators something, leave our hearts on the pitch." Luana Bühler and Lia Wälti, who have been struggling recently, will also be in the squad. Both completed their final training session on Wednesday.

The game on Thursday is not just a final test before the opening game against Norway on July 2. In terms of the euphoria in the country and to take the wind out of the sails of the critics, Pia Sundhage's team would do well to break their long winless streak.