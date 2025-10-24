Pia Sundhage's thanks to the fans - Gallery National coach Pia Sundhage is delighted after the 1-0 home win in Lucerne against the Olympic champions from Canada Image: Keystone Lia Wälti takes a photo with young fans after the win against Canada Image: Keystone Sydney Schertenleib heads towards the Canadian goal with the ball Image: Keystone Alayah Pilgrim (far right) scores the decisive goal against Canada Image: Keystone Goalie Livia Peng made a number of saves to secure Switzerland's first international victory against Canada Image: Keystone Pia Sundhage's thanks to the fans - Gallery National coach Pia Sundhage is delighted after the 1-0 home win in Lucerne against the Olympic champions from Canada Image: Keystone Lia Wälti takes a photo with young fans after the win against Canada Image: Keystone Sydney Schertenleib heads towards the Canadian goal with the ball Image: Keystone Alayah Pilgrim (far right) scores the decisive goal against Canada Image: Keystone Goalie Livia Peng made a number of saves to secure Switzerland's first international victory against Canada Image: Keystone

The Swiss national team players are delighted with their 1:0 victory in the international match against Canada. They are even happier that the enthusiasm of the fans has continued after the European Championships.

There was great concern that the euphoria that had been kindled around the women's national team would rapidly wane again after the home tournament. Even after the elimination against Spain in the quarter-finals of the home tournament, some of the Swiss women said that they were not sad per se because of the European Championship exit. It was more because they would have loved to experience such a full stadium again.

Sundhage: "The fans made the difference"

Now, on Friday evening in the test match against Canada in Lucerne, they were able to experience such an atmosphere again. "They were great fans. They made the difference," said national coach Pia Sundhage at the post-match press conference. Then she smiled. The joy that over 10,000 fans had found their way into the stadium was clear to see.

The players themselves were similarly happy. Before goal scorer Alayah Pilgrim accepted congratulations on her winning goal, she said: "First of all, I would like to say that it was really nice to play in front of this crowd."

A victory for the fans too

The other Swiss players also expressed their gratitude for the fans who had turned up in such large numbers. "It was the first game after the European Championships and the last at home this year. I'm therefore delighted that we were able to give the fans this victory," said Viola Calligaris on behalf of the team. In the end, according to the defender, they had a bit of luck, "we didn't play so well in some situations", but it was still nice to take home the win. "It's not a given that so many people came, so I thought it was all the nicer to win." It was a victory "for all the people who remained loyal to us after the European Championship".

Captain Lia Wälti echoed the same sentiment. After the game, she took plenty of time for selfies, signed Switzerland caps and spoke to the young fans. "It was exactly what we hoped for, namely that people would keep coming. We wanted to take the hype with us and are happy that the fans see it the same way we do," said Wälti.