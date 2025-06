Will probably return to Italy after a stint in Saudi Arabia: Stefano Pioli Keystone

Cristiano Ronaldo will have a new coach in Saudi Arabia. The Italian Stefano Pioli is no longer in charge at Al-Nassr.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Al-Nassr did not provide any information on the reasons for the separation. According to media reports, Pioli is about to return to his home country. The former AC Milan coach is apparently about to sign a contract with Fiorentina.