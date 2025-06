After Pisa's promotion to Serie A, Filippo Inzaghi is celebrated by the players. Now the coach and the club are parting ways Keystone

Coach Filippo Inzaghi and Pisa are ending their collaboration. The club from Tuscany announced on Friday that they had mutually agreed to part ways.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Former world-class striker Inzaghi, who won the World Cup with Italy in 2006, led Pisa back to Serie A last season after a 34-year absence. The 51-year-old's contract would have been valid until the summer of 2026.

According to reports in the Italian media, second division side Palermo are reportedly seeking Inzaghi's services.