The players of FC Schaffhausen have to forfeit three points earned on the field at the green table

FC Schaffhausen loses three points at the green table.

The Swiss Football League's Disciplinary Commission has imposed this sanction on the Challenge League club because it failed to submit all the necessary confirmations of payment of social security contributions for the month of December by the end of January despite an additional deadline.

The Swiss Football League states in the communiqué that the north-eastern Swiss club currently retain their 20 points in the table. The points deduction for the bottom team will only take place after the five-day appeal period has expired.