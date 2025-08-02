Winterthur's Remo Arnold celebrates the equalizer for a 1-1 draw against YB Keystone

YB are unable to add to their successful start to the season. The Bernese had to settle for a 1-1 draw in Winterthur.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The draw was fair. The visitors had more of the play in the first half, the home team in the second. In fact, Winterthur were even closer to a win in the end. In the 90th minute, Christian Gomis ran alone towards the YB goalie but tipped the ball just wide of the goal.

Bernese summer signing Edimilson Fernandes had opened the scoring. The 29-year-old midfielder took precise aim in the 24th minute and beat Winterthur's Stefanos Kapino with a low shot into the far corner. It was the Valaisan's fifth Super League goal. He last scored in May 2022, when he was on loan to YB from Mainz. His return to Bern means more playing time for him and therefore a greater chance to add to his previous 34 appearances for the national team.

However, Fernandes and his team-mates visibly flagged in the second half. Meanwhile, Winterthur got into the game better and better and finally equalized through Remo Arnold. The captain scored with his head in the 64th minute after a corner kick. Before that, Randy Schneider had already missed a good opportunity and Christian Gomis was offside when he was supposed to have scored. YB's Chris Bedia, who was lucky not to be penalized for an assault in the first half, later suffered the same fate.

The 1-1 draw left Winterthur unbeaten against Young Boys for the third time in a row.

Telegram

Winterthur - Young Boys 1:1 (0:1)

8700 spectators. - SR Fähndrich. - Goals: 24 Fernandes (Benito) 0:1. 64 Arnold (Schneider) 1:1.

Winterthur: Kapino; Sahitaj, Arnold, Mühl, Sidler (88. Citherlet); Jankewitz (46. Golliard), Zuffi; Beyer (70. Burkart), Schneider (93. Cueni), Ulrich; Gomis (93. Hunziker).

Young Boys: Keller; Janko, Wüthrich (65. Zoukrou), Benito, Hadjam (73. Athekame); Males (65. Ugrinic), Raveloson, Fernandes, Monteiro (65. Colley); Fassnacht, Bedia (79. Córdova).

Cautions: 53rd Wüthrich, 93rd Ugrinic.