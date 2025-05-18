Cedric Itten is cheered on by the YB fans Keystone

Young Boys end the winning streak of champions Basel and move ahead in the battle for second place. The Bernese put in a strong performance in their last home game of the season, winning 6-2.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Where would Young Boys have ended up if the team had played like they did on Sunday throughout the season? This question must have crossed the minds of some fans in Bern's Wankdorf. Coach Giorgio Contini's team finally showed their best side again against FC Basel.

Above all, the Basel player in the Bernese ranks was in a good mood. Cedric Itten equalized after Albian Ajeti had conceded an early goal and scored the second goal immediately after the second half kick-off to make it 3:1. It was the fifth time that Itten had scored multiple goals in a match against Basel (four doubles, one triple). In total, Itten has scored 14 goals in 22 games against his training club - he has not scored more often against any other club.

This ended a run of eight wins for Basel. The visitors got off to a good start in Bern, but then often appeared unfocused in defense and for once inefficient offensively. Before Kevin Carlos' goal to make it 2:3, Metinho missed a good chance to score the equalizer with a shot off the post, Ajeti with a rushed finish and Bénie Traoré with a header that was cleared by goalkeeper Marvin Keller. League top scorer Xherdan Shaqiri remained inconspicuous this time.

YB showed what efficiency looks like, scoring three goals in the closing stages to secure a clear victory. With their second home win in a row, the Bernese sports club have clearly set their sights on second place, which entitles them to qualify for the Champions League. The Bernese are now one point ahead of Servette, who play away at Lucerne on Sunday.

Telegram

Young Boys - Basel 6:2 (2:1)

31,500 spectators. - SR Schnyder. - Goals: 7. Ajeti (Soticek) 0:1. 10. Itten (Athekame) 1:1. 29. Males 2:1. 46. Itten (Colley) 3:1. 72. Kevin Carlos (Otele) 3:2. 86. Fassnacht 4:2. 89. Bedia (Virginius) 5:2. 93. Fassnacht (Ugrinic) 6:2.

Young Boys: Keller; Athekame, Lauper (35. Zoukrou), Benito, Hadjam (46. Abdu Conté); Males, Raveloson, Lakomy (80. Virginius), Fassnacht; Itten (80. Bedia), Colley (68. Ugrinic).

Basel: Hitz; Kade, Adjetey, Vouilloz, Cissé (84. Sigua); Avdullahu (84. Mendes), Metinho (55. Leroy); Shaqiri, Soticek (55. Otele), Traoré (70. Kevin Carlos); Ajeti.

Cautions: 1st Lauper, 17th Colley, 17th Avdullahu, 29th Hitz.

Ranking: 1. Basel 37/70 (87:43). 2. Young Boys 37/60 (59:48). 3. Servette 36/59 (57:49). 4. Lucerne 36/52 (63:56). 5. Lugano 36/52 (53:56). 6. Lausanne-Sport 36/51 (58:50).