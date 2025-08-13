Two and a half months after their Champions League triumph, Paris Saint-Germain will play for their first title of the new season Keystone

The first European title of the season is already at stake in Udine on Wednesday. Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain will face Europa League winners Tottenham in the 50th Super Cup.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Neither the French champions nor the Premier League leaders have ever won the European Super Cup. PSG lost 9-2 to Juventus in the first leg of their only appearance in 1997. There are question marks over the form of the French side, who have not played a single test match since losing to Chelsea in the final of the Club World Cup in the USA a month ago. Tottenham, on the other hand, have been busy testing under new Danish coach Thomas Frank. The recent 4-0 defeat against Bayern Munich was met with disillusionment in England.

Since the 1:0 win in the Europa League final against Manchester United, Spurs have made some changes to their personnel. Coach Ange Postecoglou was dismissed and club legend Son Heung-min also left the club for the USA. Mohammed Kudus and Bayern loanee Mathys Tel have been signed permanently, while João Palhinha has also joined on loan from Bayern. Tottenham will be without the injured creative players James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski against PSG.

PSG will be able to rely on their established ensemble. However, there will be a change in goal. Gianluigi Donnarumma is set to leave the club after talks over an extension to his contract, which runs until 2026, proved unsuccessful. The Italian is missing from coach Luis Enrique's squad. Lucas Chevalier has already been brought in from Lille as a replacement. Quite a few believe that the 23-year-old could be the future goalkeeper of the French national team.

The French side only strengthened their defense on Tuesday with central defender Illja Sabarnyj from Bournemouth. The 22-year-old Ukrainian is said to have cost 63 million euros. Almost peanuts for the club, which is owned by the Qatar investment fund and could open the season with another title after last year's treble. The Champions League winners have prevailed in eleven of the last twelve Super Cups.