Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scores the 4:0 against a helpless Yann Sommer in the Inter goal Keystone

Yann Sommer has to bury his dream of winning the Champions League for the time being. With Inter Milan, he was beaten 5-0 by Paris Saint-Germain in the final in Munich, with PSG winning their first title in the top flight.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No goalkeeper had shone more brightly than Yann Sommer on the biggest possible European stage this season. Not only in the two semi-finals against favored Barcelona, but in the entire competition. Until the final, no goalkeeper had kept a clean sheet in more games (7).

But on this summer evening in the Munich Arena, Sommer quickly had to put his ambitions of another clean sheet to one side. No sooner had the American band Linkin Park finished their short but impressive pre-game show, complete with fireworks, than the French double winners launched one attack after another in the direction of the Swiss.

Sommer had no problem intervening with Ousmane Dembélé's first two shots, but by the twelfth minute Vitinha had come up with an idea. With a clever pass, the Portuguese put the entire Italian defense in checkmate, Désiré Doué served the advanced winger Achraf Hakimi, who only had to slot in.

It was the first example of this new PSG, which is no longer built on the brilliance of individual superstars, but instead impresses as a strong collective. And one that has such promising talents in its ranks as Doué. The 19-year-old shone in the sold-out arena not only as a prudent preparer, but also as an enforcer. The young Frenchman scored twice to make it 3:0, so that after an hour at the latest it was clear that Paris would ascend to Europe's footballing throne for the first time that evening.

Inter, otherwise known for their defensive stability, were rather disorganized throughout the game and repeatedly allowed themselves to be put under pressure by the Parisians' quick counter-attacks. Chwitscha Kwarazchelia (73') and Senny Mayulu (86') took advantage of such counter-attacks to score a goal that nobody would have expected in a European final.

So while Inter Milan have to wait for their second title since 2010, Paris Saint-Germain have reached the top for the first time and are celebrating a historic treble.

Telegram

Paris Saint-Germain - Inter Milan 5:0 (2:0)

64'500 spectators (sold out). - SR Kovacs. - Goals: 12. Hakimi 1:0. 20. Doué 2:0. 63. Doué 3:0. 73. Kvaratskhelia 4:0. 86. Mayulu 5:0.

Paris Saint-Germain: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes (78. Lucas Hernández); João Neves (84. Zaïre-Emery), Vitinha, Ruiz (84. Mayulu); Doué (67. Barcola), Dembélé, Kvaratskhelia (84. Gonçalo Ramos).

Inter Milan: Sommer; Pavard (54. Bisseck; 62. Darmian), Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu (70. Asllani), Mkhitaryan (62. Carlos Augusto), Dimarco (54. Zalewski); Thuram, Lautaro Martinez.

Remarks: Cautions: 56 for Zalewski, 65 for Doué, 69 for Thuram, 71 for Acerbi, 90 for Hakimi. Inter Milan with Sommer.