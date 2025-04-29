PSG striker Ousmane Dembélé celebrates his goal in the away game against Arsenal Keystone

Paris Saint-Germain put in a strong performance in the semi-final first leg against Arsenal. The French side take a 1-0 lead into the second leg in front of their own fans.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Paris are dreaming of a second appearance in the final since 2020, and coach Luis Enrique's team took a step closer to that goal after their performance in London. Less than 200 seconds had elapsed when the visitors from the French capital took the lead. After a pass from Khvicha Kwarazchelia, Ousmane Dembélé took off and hit the net via the post. It was the 27-year-old Frenchman's eighth goal of the Champions League season - only four players have scored more often.

This put an early damper on the euphoria that FC Arsenal had created after their clear victory in the quarter-final against defending champions Real Madrid. It took the English side some time to recover from the shock. The first good chance to equalize came just before the break, but Gabriel Martinelli was denied by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The Italian goalkeeper was to excel on several occasions that evening. In the 56th minute, for example, he made a miraculous save from Leandro Trossard's shot. The only time the 26-year-old was beaten was when the VAR came to his aid. Mikel Merino's supposed equalizer right at the start of the second half was disallowed due to a close offside. In contrast to the clash in October, which Arsenal had won 2-0 at the same venue, the Gunners were unable to find a way past the Parisian defense this time.

The visitors, who concentrated mainly on defense after a strong 30 minutes, impressed with a cohesive and combative performance. This gave them their first win in their sixth meeting with Arsenal. PSG had already come out on top against a Premier League team in the round of 16 (Liverpool) and the quarter-finals (Aston Villa). Now they could get their third win and reach the final of the Premier League. The second leg of the semi-final will take place in Paris on Wednesday, May 7.

Telegram

Arsenal - Paris Saint-Germain 0:1 (0:1)

SR Vincic. - Goal: 4th Dembélé 0:1.

Arsenal: Raya; Jurriën Timber (83. White), Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly; Ödegaard (91. Nwaneri), Rice, Merino; Saka, Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli.

Paris Saint-Germain: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes; João Neves (89th Zaïre-Emery), Vitinha, Ruiz; Doué (76th Gonçalo Ramos), Dembélé (70th Barcola), Kwarazchelia.

Cautions: 10 Trossard, 43 Saka, 44 Hakimi, 46 João Neves.