About to leave despite success? Matthias Hüppi, the president of FC St. Gallen Keystone

The conflicts within the management of FC St. Gallen are making waves. On Wednesday, the newspapers wrote of a "popular uprising" and in the commentary columns there was talk of a "coup".

Keystone-SDA SDA

There are many indications that the "coup" has failed, wrote the "CH Media" newspapers on Wednesday, for example. The resistance among the people, politicians and, above all, the fan community is too great. They have mobilized massively in the past 48 hours." The club had "sent the whole of "Eastern Switzerland" into ecstasy" with its first cup victory in 57 years. The management of FC St.Gallen, on the other hand, "presented a pitiful picture" after the final in Bern, wrote "CH Media".

"You don't conquer the soul of the club with a coup," wrote "Blick" in its comments column. The shareholders have not yet been able to conclusively explain why the crew around President and "figurehead" Matthias Hüppi should be replaced "against their will". One thing is clear: "This story will not go through without a fight", as Hüppi has not only led the club, but "reinvented it".

The development in eastern Switzerland was "unsurpassable in terms of absurdity", according to a Tamedia article. The fact that it is now going so far as to replace the entire board of directors is "beyond imagination - after six years of financial statements that have turned out positive without subsidies from presidents or patrons; and after a season with second place and the first cup victory in 57 years."

"FC St. Gallen is tearing itself apart" was the headline in the Neue Zürcher Zeitung. Debates were sparked in fan forums about whether the season ticket should now be extended. "Sunday's cup win was the highlight of the Hüppi era and put the icing on the cake of the best season in a long time," wrote the newspaper. And it speculates that perhaps someone "Hüppi's charisma has become too great".