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World Cup Qatar Makes It Possible: World Cup Trip at the State’s Expense

SDA

18.6.2026 - 11:20

Paid content: Qatari fans, funded by the emir, liven up the atmosphere during the match against Switzerland
Paid content: Qatari fans, funded by the emir, liven up the atmosphere during the match against Switzerland
Keystone

Here at home, people have been debating for months about the sometimes exorbitant prices at the World Cup in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. In Qatar, the Emir is simply opening the coffers.

Keystone-SDA

18.06.2026, 11:20

18.06.2026, 11:24

According to a report by the AP news agency, the Emir of Qatar had several thousand fans flown to Vancouver, where the second World Cup group stage match against co-host Canada took place early Friday morning. In their first match, Qatar had managed a 1-1 draw against Switzerland.

The flights were chartered by Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. According to the report, a sovereign wealth fund was specifically established to finance the fans’ trips. This fund covers flights, hotels, local transportation costs, and other expenses.

According to the Qatar Football Association, the goal is “to create a lively stadium atmosphere that helps the players achieve the best possible results on the global stage.” Qatari students in the U.S. and Canada were also invited.

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