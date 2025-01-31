Anthony Racioppi (here still in Young Boys kit) moves from Hull City to 1. FC Köln Keystone

Anthony Racioppi moves from Hull City to 1. FC Köln. The Bundesliga 2 runners-up have secured the services of the 26-year-old Swiss goalkeeper until the summer.

Keystone-SDA SDA

According to the club, he has an option to buy following the loan.

Following the departure of Jonas Urbig to Bayern Munich, Racioppi has been earmarked as number 2 behind Marvin Schwäbe in Cologne. After Joël Schmied (from Sion), he is the second Swiss player to join the "Geissböcken" in the winter transfer window.

Racioppi only moved from Young Boys to Hull City in the summer, but was unable to establish himself in the second-tier Championship.