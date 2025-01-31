  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Germany Racioppi moves to Cologne

SDA

31.1.2025 - 12:09

Anthony Racioppi (here still in Young Boys kit) moves from Hull City to 1. FC Köln
Anthony Racioppi (here still in Young Boys kit) moves from Hull City to 1. FC Köln
Keystone

Anthony Racioppi moves from Hull City to 1. FC Köln. The Bundesliga 2 runners-up have secured the services of the 26-year-old Swiss goalkeeper until the summer.

Keystone-SDA

31.01.2025, 12:09

31.01.2025, 12:57

According to the club, he has an option to buy following the loan.

Following the departure of Jonas Urbig to Bayern Munich, Racioppi has been earmarked as number 2 behind Marvin Schwäbe in Cologne. After Joël Schmied (from Sion), he is the second Swiss player to join the "Geissböcken" in the winter transfer window.

Racioppi only moved from Young Boys to Hull City in the summer, but was unable to establish himself in the second-tier Championship.

More from the department

"A goal like that is also a statement"Svenja Fölmli works her magic again - after two cruciate ligament ruptures, she wants to return to the national team

Champions League. Manchester City meets Real Madrid

Champions LeagueManchester City meets Real Madrid

Super League. Niasse from YB to Hellas Verona

Super LeagueNiasse from YB to Hellas Verona